DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several of our NIC-10 boys are on their way to Charleston for the boys’ state track and field meet after Wednesday’s 3A Sectional at DeKalb High School. Belvidere North finished in second out of 15 teams.

For highlights watch the media player above. Team results and a list of individual winners are below.

3A Boys Sectional (at DeKalb)

(Team Results)

DeKalb – 69 Belvidere North – 57 Hampshire – 53 Huntley – 47 Crystal Lake Central – 45 Rockford East – 43 Jacobs – 40 Guilford – 40 Auburn – 36 Crystal Lake South – 34 Hononegah – 29 McHenry – 27 Harlem – 24 Prairie Ridge – 11 Rockford Jefferson – 3

(Track Event Winners)

100m: 1st – Mechai Docket-Lewis (East) 10.95, 2nd – Nico Bertolino (Belvidere North) 11.03

200m: 1st – Jeremiah Walker (Auburn) 22.16, 2nd – Jaidyn Nguyen (Guilford) 22.25

400m: 1st – Braeden Brown (Belvidere North) 50.80

800m: 1st – Matthew Andreano (Jacobs) 1:58.94, 3rd – Landon Bachta (Guilford) 1:59.04

1600m: 1st – Riley Newport (DeKalb) 4:16.93

3200m: 1st – Evan Horgan (Belvidere North) 9:06.91

110m Hurdles: 1st – Jonathan Tegel (Crystal Lake Central) 14.81, 2nd – Brandon Ferguson (Auburn) 15.10

300m Hurdles: 1st – Carter Alvarado (Crystal Lake South), 39.18

4×100 Relay: 1st – East (42.27), 2nd – Guilford (42.67)

4×200 Relay: 1st – East (1:28.93), 2nd – Guilford (1:29.69)

4×400 Relay: 1st – DeKalb (3:25.29)

4×800 Relay: 1st – Crystal Lake Central (8:03.62)



(Field Results)

Shot Put: 1st – Jacob Klink (Hononegah) 16.86m, 2nd – KeShawn Harrington-McKinney (Harlem) 15.92m

Discus: 1st – KeShawn Harrington-McKinney (Harlem) 48.15m

High Jump: 1st – McHale Hood (Huntley) 1.95m

Pole Vault: 1st – Andrew Tumminaro (DeKalb) 4.53m

Long Jump: 1st – Deterrace Dotson (East) 6.60m

Triple Jump: 1st – Vince Scott (Hampshire) 13.70m