Belvidere North students to umpire game on ‘Field of Dreams’ field

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When the White Sox and the Yankees play Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa they’ll play in a temporary stadium that was built next to the ‘Field of Dreams.’ Wednesday night the actual ‘Field of Dreams’ will host a youth baseball game set up by Major League Baseball and two Belvidere North seniors will be on that field.

Meet Logan Lott and Gage Hasty.

“Oh, we’re best buds,” said Hasty.

“Basically every weekend we’re at someone’s house,” said Lott.

The two seniors at Belvidere North High School who have been chosen to call a nationally televised little league game on the actual Field of Dreams in Iowa, that will precede this week’s matchup between the White Sox and Yankees.

“Just the opportunity to umpire a game this big, like this important of a game,” says Hasty.

“What’s sunken in is, ‘holy cow.’ I’m going to be on TV!,” said Lott. “It’s different when you have a lot more people that are tuning into a sports TV Channel. It’s one of those things like, ‘holy cow.'”

The two were picked by 24-year former Major League Umpire, Larry Young, who lives in Roscoe.

“When I got the call, I was smiling from ear to ear,” said Lott. “I mean, nothing was bringing my mood down. I’m very excited.”

“I was unprepared,” said Hasty of the news. “I wasn’t really expecting it. I just saw he was calling me and I answered, and he told me, and I was pretty surprised.”

This special U14 game is called “A Dream Fulfilled”. It will showcase two teams; one from Chicago and one from New York City, and if the stage already wasn’t big enough, the teams will be coached by two legends, Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

“These teams are probably going to be pretty good,” said Lott. “Normally I’m the one that get’s nervous before all the games…”

“I’m usually pretty calm,” said Hasty.

“I get very anxious, so it’ll be interesting,” said Lott.

This is a moment these two young men will never forget for the rest of their lives. One day, maybe it’ll be their turn to call balls and strikes in the Majors.

“This is something big that most people don’t get to do,” said Hasty, “So I hope it allows me to keep going with umpiring and let’s me do it on a bigger stage like this.”

Wednesday’s game will be televised by Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. CT.