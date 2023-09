BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Battle of Belvidere took place on the north side this year with the Blue Thunder hosting the Bucs Friday night.

North’s offense proved to be too much once again, they won 41-14.

Belvidere North improves to 4-1 in the NIC-10, while Belvidere is still searching for their first win of the season at 0-5.

