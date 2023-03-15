BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North linebacker Nick Winters has signed with The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Winters was the NIC-10’s defensive player of the year last season. He was also named Honorable Mention All-State.

He helped the Blue Thunder post a 7-2 record, which tied for second in the conference.

UW-La Crosse is a successful NCAA DIII program. Nick’s older brother, Aaron, already plays there.

“They always come in ranked top 25 in DIII,” said Winters. “A very good program. They always go to the playoffs every year, and a very solid coaching staff, so they work hard over there.