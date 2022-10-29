BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Friday nights under the lights are always a thrill and imagine being right there in the thick of it.

If you’ve watched the Blue Thunder over the years, you can’t miss Lois Ramon. Clipboard in hand always.

“I remember one game, the referee came over right in front of me, and blew the whistle, and he says, ‘if you don’t move back, I’m going to penalize your team 10 yards,” said Ramon laughing. “I said, ‘well, I have to see what’s going on, so I didn’t move, I just stayed there.”

She’s Belvidere North’s statistician. This is her 15th year on the sidelines with the team.

“It is crazy. I’m probably the oldest woman statistician in the United States of America,” said Ramon chuckling.

It all started in 2007 when Curt Tobin launched Belvidere North’s football program and recruited Lois to keep the stats.

“I thought it was perfect,” said Tobin. “I wanted all the people I trusted in the program. Well, if you can’t trust your partner for 40 years, you’re in the wrong spot, right?”

Curt and Lois were partners at a law firm in downtown Belvidere (Tobin & Ramon Attorneys at Law), so he knew she was good at crunching the numbers.

“I think he just said, ‘you’re good with numbers, here’s the stats book, and I said well how do I do it, and he says, I don’t know, find out,” said Ramon as she recalled the first time Curt asked her to do the stats.

“A week before the first game she comes in, and she said ‘well’ I think it was a Bears preseason game…says ‘I turned that on, and I did all the stats with the game in front of me,” said Tobin. “And I thought well, I certainly made the right choice.”

She keeps the offensive stats for both teams. So, a running total of yards, passes, incompletes, interceptions, catches…you name it, she’s writing it all down.

“Heading into half, she’ll always ask me if there’s anything I want to see or anything like that to see the opposing team’s ball carriers or passing stats, so it’s pretty good for me,” said Jeff Beck, Belvidere North’s head coach.

It’s pencil to paper, every time. Here she is, 15 years later, 72 years the wiser, still running up and down the sidelines like no time has passed.

“She’s still out there doing a great job for the program, and you need a whole bunch of Lois’, said Tobin. “Unfortunately, there’s only one.”

Even though Curt is no longer coaching, Lois has no desire to hang up the clipboard just yet. That’s just who she is.

“Well obviously, as long as Curt wanted me out there, I would do it,” said Ramon. “I guess if somebody gives me a job to do, I just do the best I can, and keep plugging away. I’m still practicing law and most people would be retired by my age.”

But retirement isn’t in the cards yet and neither is leaving the Blue Thunder.

“Then, I do it again next week,” said Ramon laughing.