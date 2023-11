ANTIOCH, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North’s girls volleyball program has achieved a lot of great things over the past several season. Another trip to state was there to be had Friday night for the Blue Thunder.

But they were outmatched by Wheaton St. Francis in the 3A Antioch Super-Sectional. The Blue Thunder lost in two sets 25-8, 25-20.

For highlights of Friday’s match watch the media player above.