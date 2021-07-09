Benson’s blast part of a big night for the Rockford Rivets

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rivets are a much better team on their home field than they are on the road. They went into their game Wednesday night with a team batting average of .281 at Rivets Stadium and only .198 on the road. That pattern continued.

They outscored the Battle Creek Bombers 9-1 Wednesday. DH Tommy Benson’s solo home run in the fourth inning was the biggest hit of the night. Catcher Grant Magill went 3-3 at the plate and third baseman Wade Elliot added a pair of hits.

Rivets ace Ross Thompson turned in his sixth consecutive quality start for the win. He pitched seven shutout innings while allowing only four hits and striking out five.

The Rivets will host the Bombers again Friday evening. It’ll be the second game of a six-game homestand.