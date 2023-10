BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder have had quite a few bad breaks in recent years in the opening round of the playoffs. They were trying to avoid another heartbreaker Friday night as they hosted Chicago Amundsen in a 6A matchup.

Nico Bertolino and the offense brought the thunder and so did the defense until late in the game. Belvidere North won 38-20.

