BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North had the homefield advantage in round two of the football playoffs. The Blue Thunder went up against Wauconda in a 6A matchup.

It was the Nico Bertolino show in Belvidere Saturday afternoon, on both sides of the ball. A Bertolino pick-six helped to ice the win for North, 28-21.

North will travel to face Lake Zurich in the quarterfinals next weekend.

