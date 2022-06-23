CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-This is the big weekend when Rockford reconnects with it’s hometown NBA player Fred VanVleet. The Fred VanVleet Fest is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

It began Thursday evening with a new twist, a “Bet On Yourself Bowling” event. It was held at the Cherry Bowl. Dozens of bowlers turned out for some fun bowling cosmic style in the dark. There were also prizes, music and attendees had a chance to buy some of the latest FVV merchandise.

The best part was Fred appeared, and he signed some autographs.

The Fred VanVleet Fest continues Friday evening at Auburn High School with the Fred VanVleet Experience. There will be interactive games, a three-point shooting contest, a skills contest and more. The event will run from 5pm to 9pm in Auburn’s main gymnasium. Admission is $5.

Saturday and Sunday the Fred VanVleet Summer Basketball Camp will be held for boys and girls in K-12th grade. That will be held in Auburn’s fieldhouse. VanVleet recently completed his sixth season with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.