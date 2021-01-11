Blackhawks draft pick Yetman joins IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that forward Chad Yetman has agreed to terms on a one-year AHL deal with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Yetman, 20, led the Erie Otters (OHL) and placed sixth in the league with 43 goals and finished second on the team with a career-high 74 points in 61 games last season and was selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (172 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft this past summer.

At the conclusion of the season, the Whitby, Ontario, native was awarded the team’s Most Sportsmanlike Player award and Iron Workers Local Union #3 Three Star Award and is only the 14th player in team history to score 40 or more goals in a season. Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat is the only Otters player to score 40 or more goals in multiple seasons.

During his three years with the Otters, Yetman totaled 147 points (73 goals, 74 assists) in 185 games.