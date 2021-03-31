Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman named GM of U.S. Olympic hockey team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WTVO/WQRF) – USA Hockey announced Wednesday the first two members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team in general manager Stan Bowman (Buffalo, N.Y./Chicago Blackhawks) and assistant general manager Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass./Minnesota Wild).

“We could not be happier to have the combination of Stan and Bill, with the support of John Vanbiesbrouck, guiding our men’s Olympic team,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We have a deep talent pool thanks to so many people, including volunteers at the grassroots level across the country, and it’s great to have the leadership and expertise that Stan and Bill bring in building our team.”

Bowman, who is the president of hockey operations and general manager of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, has guided the franchise to three Stanley Cup titles during his time in the Windy City. He has served as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group since 2012 to help select players and staff for U.S. Men’s National Teams. Guerin, a three-time Olympian as a player who had an 18-year Hall of Fame NHL playing career, is in his second year as general manager of the Minnesota Wild after serving in a management capacity for the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2014.

“The combination of a Stanley Cup-winning GM and a Hall of Fame player who has competed in the Olympics in addition to his experience as an NHL GM, is certainly something we’re excited about,” said Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, who will work with Bowman and Guerin and the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group in building the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. “Stan and Bill bring varied experiences over their highly successful careers, but the thing that stands out to me is that they are both winners.”

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve such a prestigious role for USA Hockey,” said Bowman. “It will be exciting to work alongside Bill, John and the rest of our advisory group as we build a group of American hockey players and add to the storied tradition and legacy of Team USA. I look forward carrying the Olympic spirit through the game of hockey as we select a team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.”

“I know how excited I was to play in the Olympics and I’m equally as excited to work with Stan, John and the other GMs part of our advisory group in building our 2022 Olympic Team,” said Guerin. “It’s amazing to see the continued growth and skill level of players across the country within USA Hockey. The good news is that we’ll have an extremely difficult task in settling on a final roster as we have so many great players.”