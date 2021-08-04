Blackhawks hire former Austin Spurs business operations president for Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former Austin Spurs hockey business operations president Ryan Snider to serve in the same position for the Rockford IceHogs.

Snider will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of commercial and revenue generating functions, according to the IceHogs.

Prior to the Spurs, Snider held the same role with the American Hockey League San Antonio Rampage.

“Ryan’s hiring underscores how important the IceHogs franchise and city of Rockford are to the Blackhawks organization,” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said. “As the IceHogs begin this new chapter, we’re committed to bringing in top talent that is innovative, that work collaboratively and who will better the team and surrounding area. Ryan checks those boxes, among many others, and we’re excited for him to pave the way in Rockford.”

The Blackhawks purchased the IceHogs in July in a deal that included a $23 million revitalization to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

“I’m both humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to join such an amazing organization and being entrusted to lead the Rockford IceHogs,” Snider said. “From my interviews and meeting those in the Blackhawks front office, I can sense the firm commitment the organization has to the IceHogs and the City of Rockford. Their devotion is why I can’t wait to get my boots on the ground and begin working to make the IceHogs the premier franchise in the American Hockey League.”

The IceHogs became a Blackhawks AHL affiliated in 2007.