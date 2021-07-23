Blackhawks make blockbuster trade for all-star defenseman Seth Jones

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired an elite defenseman whom they have long coveted. In a blockbuster trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday evening they acquired defenseman Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks also acquired the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. In return the Blackhawks sent to Columbus defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).



Jones, 26, is a four-time National Hockey League All Star and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team after the 2017-18 season where he set career highs in goals (16), assists (41) and points (57) with the Columbus Blue Jackets. That point total shared 10th among league blueliners.



A native of Arlington, Texas, Jones led Blue Jacket defensemen with 28 points (5G, 23A) during the 2020-21 season. His 25:14 of time on ice time per game this past year was fifth in the National Hockey League. It was the third consecutive season that he has averaged more than 25:00 of TOI.



Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Jones played in parts of three seasons for Nashville (2013-16) prior to being traded to Columbus on Jan. 6, 2016.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound defenseman registered 46 points (9G, 37A) during the 2018-19 regular season prior to helping Columbus win a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time as the Blue Jackets swept the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jones finished the 2019 postseason with nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 games.



In 580 career regular-season games with the Blue Jackets and Predators, Jones has recorded 286 points (65G, 221A) and has added 24 points (5G, 19A) in 37 career Stanley Cup postseason contests.

His brother, Caleb, was acquired by the Blackhawks on July 12 and scored 19 points (5G, 14A) in 93 games across three years with the Edmonton Oilers. Their dad, Popeye, is currently an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76’ers and played parts of 11 seasons in the NBA.

