CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Stauber, 23, holds a 2-0-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in two NHL starts with Chicago. He’s the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their first two NHL appearances, joining Gilles Meloche (March 16-19, 1971) and Hugh Lehman (Nov. 17-20, 1926). Stauber has also posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this year, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

The Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.

The IceHogs’ next game is Friday, Feb. 10 as they travel to play the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.