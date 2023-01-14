ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team hosted William Penn (Iowa) Saturday afternoon as the finale of the RVC MLK Classic.

The Golden Eagles dominated on both ends of the ball, lighting up the scoreboard to grab a 104-38 win.

Camron Blank led the team in scoring with 20 points, she also had 13 rebounds. Bre Davis was RVC’s second-leading scorer with 15 points and 10 boards.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Wednesday against #16 Bryant and Stratton College. That game is at 5 pm at home.

