SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A Rockford Boylan alum is a national champion. John Pigatti coached his South Suburban College men’s basketball team to the NJCAA Division II championship this past weekend. His team defeated Davidson-Davie Community College 79-63 in the championship game in Danville.

Pigatti has coach at South Suburban for 16 years. South Suburban is located in South Holland, Illinois. His teams have won 12 regional championships. The Bulldogs went into the national tournament as the number one ranked team in the nation. They finished their season with a perfect record of 33-0. It’s the school’s first national championship in men’s basketball.

“It is a great feeling to win the national tournament, but I am even more impressed that these men were able to go undefeated all year,” said Head Coach John Pigatti in a statement on the school’s website https://www.ssc.edu/athletics/. “All of the credit goes to the players – they were really locked in and stayed focused together all week here in Danville. We played some excellent teams and still held three of our opponents to their lowest point totals and the fourth to their second lowest all year.”