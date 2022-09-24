ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans went looking for their fourth win of the season at Auburn Friday night.



It was a slow start for Boylan, but halfway through the first quarter, the wheels started turning and the Titans never let up. Boylan dominated this one 41-0.



Connor Dennis passed for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Mark Harris caught six passes for 99 yards and two Boylan touchdowns. Resheed Johnson added 72 yards and one touchdown rushing, and he also hauled in a 22 yard touchdown pass. Jack Kerno led the defense with 8.5 tackles and three sacks. Abe Alvarado had 2.5 sacks.



The Titans defense held Auburn to -25 yards rushing.

Boylan improves to 4-1, Auburn now 1-4.

