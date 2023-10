MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another highly anticipated NIC-10 matchup played out at Huskie Stadium Friday night where Harlem hosted Boylan.

This was a chance for the Huskies to show off, but they struggled to get anything going offensively. It was all Boylan in this one, 45-0.

The Titans improve to 6-1 and move into second place in the conference standings. Harlem drops a game back to 5-2.

For highlights and post-game analysis from NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey watch the media player above.