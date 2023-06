ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans were another local team competing Saturday in the Chicagoland Summer Showcase at the UW Health Sports Factory. They went up against the Mt. Vernon Rams.

It was a constant back-and-forth between these two teams, but Mt. Vernon was able to capitalize late to beat the Titans 51-49.

Boylan will continue play in the ‘Big School Consolation’ division. They tip-off at 11:20 on Sunday.

