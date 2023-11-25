ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans played their final game of the Thanksgiving Invitational Saturday night against St. Charles North.

Boylan was handed a 73-53 loss from the North Stars.

And it happened on the newly refurbished main gym floor renamed as “Steve Goers Court.”

Before the game, Titan Basketball held a special dedication in honor of former coach and teacher Steve Goers. Coach Goers is the winningest coach in Boylan history, and is among the winningest in IHSA history, earning him a spot in the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Goers coached boys basketball at Boylan for 31 years, bringing the Titans to multiple state playoff appearances during his tenure. Goers’s final record with the Titans was 752-206 when he retired.

