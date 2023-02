ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans still remain in the running for the NIC-10 championship. They needed a win against Hononegah Friday night to keep those hopes alive.

They come up big, sweeping the series with Hononegah, 73-44 the final score.

Boylan is now tied with Auburn in second at 11-3 in conference play.

