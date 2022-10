ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another big NIC-10 matchup took place Saturday in Rockford with the Harlem Huskies visiting the Boylan Titans.

It was a slow start for both teams, but Boylan got the ball rolling in the second quarter, they won 49-14.

The Titans advance to 6-1, while Harlem drops to 4-3.

