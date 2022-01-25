Boylan holds off Harlem in NIC-10 action

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Harlem regrouped after getting hit by COVID last week, but the Huskies came up just short against Boylan Tuesday evening. The Lady Titans won 51-45.

The Titans improved to 17-5 overall and 11-1 in the NIC-10 to stay one game behind NIC-10 leader Hononegah in the loss column. Harlem is 12-11, 5-6. For highlights click on the media player.

