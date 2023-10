ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Swanson Stadium was the site Friday night for a NIC-10 matchup between Boylan and Guilford.

The Titans started off slow, but eventually kicked it into gear. Boylan shut out the Vikings 43-0.

Boylan is now 7-1 and a game behind Hononegah in the conference race. Guilford drops to 3-5.

