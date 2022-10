ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah hosted Boylan in Friday night NIC-10 action in our ‘Game of the Week.’

The Indians hung in there through the first half, 21-13 was the score at halftime. But two more touchdowns in the second half would seal the deal for Boylan. They won 33-13.

Boylan improves to 5-1, while Hononegah loses their first, 5-1 their record now.

For highlights watch the media player above