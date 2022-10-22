FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport hosted the Boylan Titans Friday night in this regular season finale.

Boylan cruised past the pretzels winning 41-20 and securing the NIC-10 title. The Titans finish the regular season at 8-1. Connor Dennis threw three touchdown passes for the Titans. Mark Harris hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass. J’Mar Johnson hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass, and Dom Spera caught an eight-yard touchdown pass.



J’Mar Johnson had a big game on defense for the Titans. He had 9.5 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss. He also intercepted a pass.

For highlights watch the media player above.