ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans were looking to end the regular season on a high note Friday night as they hosted Freeport.

A sluggish start for Boylan was followed up by a dominant second half. They shut down the Pretzels 42-0.

The Titans finish 8-1 and in solo second in the NIC-10 conference. Freeport will hang up the unis after a 2-7 regular season.

