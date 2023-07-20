BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Brecken Ralston-Walsh is the epitome of hard work and perseverance, but she wouldn’t be where she is today in her softball career without the support from those she loves the most.

It’s been the game she loves for as long as she can remember, and her mom was the one who introduced her.

“My mom is my biggest role model in softball,” said Brecken. “First game I put on the gear and I was like ‘wow,’ it was just so much fun.”

Her coaching started when she was six years old, but the talent wasn’t always there right off the bat.

“Mmm kid I don’t know if this is going to be your sport…because she didn’t have a lot of natural talent at the time,” said her mother Erin Walsh laughing.

But sometimes all you need is mom to coach you up. Her mom coached her in travel ball up until this past year. Now, at 14 years old, things look a bit different than they used to.

“She has grown, and she has worked so hard,” said Erin. “She started in rec ball and worked her way up through the travel-ball system, and she just gives 110 percent.”

Softball has been the game that bonded Brecken and her mother together, and these days you’ll be hard pressed to find them anywhere, but on the field.

“My mom is like my best friend, so making her proud is like top priority, but also I do love softball, so she’s not like forcing me to do anything,” said Brecken laughing.

And most recently, Brecken’s softball career reached new heights.

Her mother decided to have her try out for the USSSA All American games just to see where she was at in comparison with her peers. Brecken tried out in April at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

She was competing for a spot to represent the State of Illinois and the Great Lakes Region this year alongside the best of the best.

“I thought I wasn’t going to make it, I was like you know what, these girls are really good,” said Brecken. “Then I did really well at third [base], I did really well catching, hitting was good, like everything was good. Then I remember not hearing anything, so I was like ‘oh okay I didn’t make it with the direct invite.'”

There are two different types of invites, direct and open. The top athletes get direct selections to play in the elite bracket at the games. Open invited are awarded after all direct invites have been accepted. Little did Brecken know; her invite was just a few days late.

“I got a text from my mom, and she was like ‘oh my god you did it, you got a direct invite!’ I immediately like started crying with happy tears, I was like ‘oh my god.,'” said Brecken recalling when she found out about her invitation to the games. “I was so excited. I called her right away, she was like ‘I’m so proud of you, I knew you could do it.'”

That puts her in a competition with some of the best softball players in the country.

“Knowing like I did it makes me proud of myself and shows that like hard work really does pay off,” said Brecken.

It’s a full-circle moment for her mother Erin, remembering back to the first days learning the game, to now where her daughter continues excelling in the game, she loves the most.

“It was such a huge accomplishment and it’s so amazing to see where she started at this little six-year-old child who was striking out off the tee, to now hitting home runs over the fence or in the park home runs in the outfield,” said Erin. “It’s been amazing.”

The Walsh family is headed to watch Brecken compete in a few weeks. The games run from July 30-August 5.

After that, Brecken will get set for the start of her freshman year of high school at Belvidere North.