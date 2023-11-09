BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a busy, but exciting day in Belvidere and that trend continued for one of our local athletes out of Belvidere North High School.

Bree Messenger signed her letter of intent to continue playing volleyball at the University of Central Missouri.

It’s a DII program which competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Messenger was their top 2024 prospect.

She spent three years on varsity with the Blue Thunder. This season, she helped lead North to an undefeated NIC-10 championship and an all the way to the 3A super-sectional.

Messenger carded 310 kills this season, and as of last week was named the NIC-10 conference MVP. Now with her high school career in the books, it’s time for her to look forward to her future as a part of the Jennies.

“When I first went there, I felt like I was a part of something right away,” said Messenger. “They just took me in under their wing. They were like ‘oh my gosh we love you,’ I just fell in love.”

“High school and club [volleyball] is so much fun with all my best friends growing up, but now I’m ready to really go and be with my team.”