ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Professional wrestling was back in Rockford Saturday night at the Teamsters Hall on 11th Street. Rockford Damage Inc. Wrestling put on its “Red, White and Bruised” night.

In a ladies match Angel defeated the Amazing Amazon. In the two midget matches Swoggle took care of Tyson Phoenix, and Half Pint Pink knocked off Cowboy Kid Quick.

In one of the featured fights, the man in the mask Damage from NWA faced Schaumburg’s Eric Schultz. Damage delivered a crushing body slam and won the match.

The best fight was saved for last. The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Rufo the clowns took on Damage Inc. tag team champions C&C Destruction. That match was a wild one that saw the clowns win by disqualification, but C&C Destruction got to keep their championship belts.

The next Damage Inc. Wrestling event is scheduled for just before Halloween on October 28th. Damage Inc. will be celebrating its second anniversary that night.