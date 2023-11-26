BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron community still has not come down from that huge win on Friday night that led to the Tigers’ third state championship.

Everyone gathered Sunday afternoon in the Byron High School gym to celebrate all those who made this historic season possible.

The Tigers absolutely routed Mt. Carmel on Friday in the 3A state finale game 69-7. That’s the most points ever scored in a 3A game.

But these types of performances are what we became used to seeing from Byron this season. A running clock in the second half almost became normal.

The Tigers broke six state records with Friday night’s performance. Here they are:

Most points scored in a 3A game (69)

Largest point differential in all state championship games (62)

Most points scored in a season (823)

Most total touchdowns scored in a season (123)

Most rushing touchdowns scored in a season (109)

Largest point differential in a season (823-94)

It’s safe to say that this 2023 Byron team is one of the best the state of Illinois has ever seen.

For more quotes from players and coaches watch the media player above.