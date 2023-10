STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers were looking for a storybook ending to the regular season and that would include a win Friday night over their biggest rivals, the Stillman Valley Cardinals.

Byron crushed Stillman 43-7 and takes the Big Northern conference as the outright champion at 9-0.

The Cardinals still have a shot at the playoffs at 5-4. They finished tied for fourth in the BNC with Lutheran and Oregon.

