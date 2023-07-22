BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If you love classic cars, this is the weekend to head to the Byron Dragway. The track is hosting its annual “Glory Days” event.

There’s a vintage car show and the cars take to the trip hitting speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Today, Gullet Wagner of Aurora even had his “Mullet Machine” on the track. It’s a van inspired by Scooby Doo.

Rockford’s Ron Johnson hit the track in an old 1940’s race car that he restored. It was a typical big-car racer back in the day.

“It was raced typically on half-mile of dirt track, fairgrounds, racecourses,” said Johnson. “The car has never broken. I’ve converted it to a street vehicle. The engine is a pretty well fully modified 48 Ford Flathead V8, and in the quarter mile on a good day if I don’t screw up, it’ll run in the 14’s at over 90 miles an hour, which is not too bad for an old car.”

Not too bad at all.

The racing will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.