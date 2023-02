BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stillman Valley made the short trip to Byron Friday night to take on the rival Tigers for a conference game in the Big Northern.

Byron was able to hold off the Cardinals, grabbing the win 51-38.

Byron is finished with conference play for the season. Stillman Valley still has two games remaining against Genoa-Kingston and Rockford Christian.

The Tigers finished at 6-3 in the Big Northern conference.

For highlights watch the media player above.