NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers took the field Saturday afternoon for the 3A championship game, trying to bring the big trophy back to the Stateline. The 13-0 Tigers faced 12-1 Mt. Carmel.

This game was almost over from the opening kickoff. Byron went 67 yards with its first drive where Caden Considine scored on a 15-yard touchdown.

After Ayden Shank scored on a one-yard keeper, freshman backup quarterback Andrew Talbert showed his speed blazing 29 yards for a touchdown making it 21-0.

Talbert wasn’t done. He went 38 yards in the second quarter to make it 28-0 Byron. Brayden Knoll then showed his speed, he turned it on going 31 yards for a touchdown and a 35-point lead.

Byron’s defense was equally amazing. Kye Aken came up with two interceptions, the Tiger defense had four takeaways just in the first half. On the very next play after Aken’s second interception, it was Talbert again blazing past the Aces’ defense, going 77 yards like a bolt of lightning. It was 42-0 in the second quarter and the party was on in the Byron stands.

Before halftime another Byron score came as Considine got some great blocking and went 17 yards for another touchdown run. Byron rushed for 378 yards in the first half and led 49-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, it was another big score from Knoll who busts off another long touchdown. And with that, Byron set the state’s all-time single season scoring record. They also set the record for the most points scored in a 3A state championship game.

Byron won 69-7. These Tigers showed they’re not just a great team, they’re an all-time great high school football team.

“As a sophomore, it’s just crazy,” said Considine. “I’m so happy to send these seniors out on a good note like this, we’re record holders now.”

“We work really hard, starting all the way back from that IC loss, we wanted this one bad,” said Jacob Ross. “You know, we put in so many hours, and it paid off.”

We asked Aken what kind of statement he thinks his team made tonight with a huge win like this.

“You know, we’ve heard a lot of talk all year about everyone else, not Byron. But we’re here. We’re here baby, we came here to play, we were ready to play.”

After a dominant 69-7 win it only seemed right to find out if these guys think they are one of the all-time great Illinois high school football teams. Here’s what Brayden Knoll told us.

“I mean yeah. We work so hard to be one of the best ever. I mean, why not make that your goal when you are playing?”

Head coach Jeff Boyer knows the feeling of winning a state championship, both as a player and as a coach. That’s all he wanted was for this team to have that same experience.

“They were on the big stage here tonight and they came out and they played probably their best game of the season,” said Boyer. “I’m just so proud of them to finish it the right way.”