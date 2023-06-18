ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We had two local teams match up in the final day of the Chicagoland Summer Showcase, hosted this year at the UW Health Sports Factory. The Byron boys took on South Beloit.

The Tigers came out roaring from the very beginning and would never slow down. Byron won 56-26.

That took them to the semifinals of the Small School Gold division where they faced off against Illini Bluffs where they lost 55-44.

The Tigers finish the weekend at 4-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.