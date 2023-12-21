FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers went in as the number one seed in the Forreston Holiday Tournament and left as champions for the second straight year.

Byron had a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas. They beat Newman Central Catholic 57-40.

Ryan Tucker led the team with 30 points followed by Jack Hiveley with 12.

The All-Tournament 1st Team included two of the Byron boys, that was both Hiveley and Tucker.

For highlights of the championship game, watch the media player above.