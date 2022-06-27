BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Perhaps Kylia Edmonson was born to tumble. It sure seems that way. She’s only been at it for one year, and the Byron six-year-old is already a two-time national champion.

Recently at the USTA Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals in Lakeland, Florida while competing in the sub-novice division, Edmonson won the Rod Floor and the Trampoline competitions. She didn’t stop there. She also finished fifth in the mini-double trampoline.

She showed me her three trophies and her medals that she earned. I asked her if she thought she would win all of those, and she said, “Yea,” in her soft, but confident six-year old voice.

Her father Kywan Edmonson, a former football standout in Rockford, says his daughter seems to be a natural at tumbling.

“Yea. We were just messing around one day. Her uncle had a video of a girl doing a one-handed cartwheel, and she decided to go home and do it, and we video-taped it, and the rest is history. She fell in love with it.”

Edmonson competes with the “All The Wright Moves” team coached by Mary Wright at its gym in Byron.