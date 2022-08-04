BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Most twins are alike in a lot of ways. Twin brothers near Byron share a talent for water skiing.

Henry and Johnny Hazzard are ten-years old. They spend a lot of time on the Rock River on their skis. Their love for being on the weater started when they were five, and they began wakeboarding.

They’re especially good at slalom skiing. They recently finished first and second at a state tournament. Then they took second and fourth place at the Midwest Regionals. Next week, they’ll compete in Wichita, Kansas in the Goode Water Ski National Championships.

During the Winter the boys like to hit the snow for downhill ski competitions.

We wish Henry and Johnny the best of luck at nationals!