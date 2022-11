ELMHURST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers traveled to Elmhurst Saturday afternoon for a familiar matchup with IC Catholic in the 3A semifinals.

Last year, Byron rallied to win 15-14. But this year would be a different story. The Tigers just weren’t able to get their run game going. They lost 35-0.

Byron ends the season at 11-2.

