BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Byron hosted the Sycamore Spartans for a Wednesday night in dual.

The Tigers shot exceptionally well from three, with 14 in the first half. A well-balanced attack led to a 77-53 win.

Jack Hiveley carded 20 points on the night and Carson Buser was right behind him with 16.

