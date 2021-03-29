Caledona racer Max Kahler picked for Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Max Kahler’s promising racing career is getting another boost. The Caledonia teenager and Belvidere North senior has learned he has beeN picked for the prestigiouis Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program.

Last fall Kahler became the youngest driver ever to win the National Short Track Championships at the Rockford Speedway at the age of 17. He also won the Big 8 Series Championship beating out top racers from Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota for the title. The board for the Kulwicki Driver Development Program took notice. It has picked Kahler as one of seven young drivers from around the country for it’s program for this year. Kahler got the word on a phone call while at school.

“So I was actually at school watching film for football and right in the middle of it I got a phone call, walked out real quick, answered it. It was exciting definitely getting a call like that. They don’t warn you or anything. It’s kind of an out-of-the-blue type of thing.”

The Kulwicki Driver Devleopment Program was started by the family of 1992 NASCAR Cup Champion Alan Kulwicki after he lost his life in an aircraft accident in 1993. The program is set up to recognize top young racers and helps to boost their careers by bringing them attention and by providing financial support. The seven drivers who were picked this year were selected from a group of 25 national semifinalists.

“It’s kind of an application process,” said Kahler. “You have to write a statement and have a couple letters of recommendation and you send it in to them. They interview you on the phone.”

Kahler gets $7,777 dollars from the Development Program to help with some expenses. (The number 7 was the number of Kulwicki’s race car.) The KDDP board will monitor the success of the drivers in its program during their normal racing schedules this coming season. At the end of the racing season the board will then name a season Kulwicki Cup Champion. That winner will receive another $54,439. ($7,777 x 7).

Racing is an expensive sport that can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, so the money provided is a boost, but more important is the exposure that comes with being in the development program. Being a talented race car driver isn’t enough to make it to the NASCAR level. Drivers have to have connections and relationships in the racing industry. They need to get the attention of major sponsors and top teams.

“It opens a lot more doors of running biggers races,” said Kahler, “And like I said, we’ll be running the “Alive For 5” Series and the “Tundra Super Late Model” Series and now we can go to some bigger races in the ARCA Midwest Tour and maybe travel a little bit more.”

“This is a huge opportunity for us, and I can’t thank the Kulwicki Driver Developoment Program enough.”

Tom Roberts the executive director of the KDDP said in a statement “We had the most qualified candidates ever who comprised our group of semifinalists.” “I realize that today’s announcement will make our seven special finalists extremely happy and proud, and they certainly should be. We urge them to strive to emulate the personal fortitude and dedication that Alan Kulwicki displayed in becoming a NACAR Champion and Hall of Famer.”



Note: Kahler would also recognize and thanks his following sponsors from previous seasons and for the upcoming season who have been supportive of his career: Windsor Auto Sales, Machinery Source, Retool of Rockford, Junction Auto Parts and WTVO Channel 17.