CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The three-time Stanley Cup Champion revealed in a statement Sunday he’s dealing with a series of health challenges.

Statement from Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews:

“First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence. I’m still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

The Blackhawks will not be trading him ahead of the deadline on March 3. He becomes a free agent after this season.