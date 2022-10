STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Cardinals had a new look Friday night as they hosted North Boone. For the first time in school history, they came out in all black uniforms.

Stillman Valley hung on to take a 21-7 win over the Vikings.

The Cardinals move to 6-0 and stay atop the Big Northern, while North Boone drops to 1-5.

