DETROIT, MI (WTVO/WQRF)–Tony Cassioppi’s pursuit of an NCAA individual wrestling championship has come up short again this year. The Hononegah graduate and current Iowa Hawkeye lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament Friday morning.

Cassioppi went in as the #3 seed at 285lbs. His quarterfinal match was against #6 seed Jordan Wood of Lehigh. It was a tight match that went to overtime. Cassioppi lost on a sudden takedown 3-1. Now the best he can hope for is a third place finish in the consolation round. Cassioppi finished in third place last year.

Earlier in this tournament he defeated #30 seed Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma 4-0, and he defeated #14 seed Luke Luffman of Illinois. Those wins earned Cassioppi All-America status for the third straight year.