GENEVA, OH (WTVO/WQRF)–Add another major championship to Anthony Cassioppi’s resume. The Hononegah alum won the U23 freestyle national championship Sunday at the World Team Trials.

Cassioppi went 7-0 in the 125kg division. He outscored his opponents 72-8. This is the second year in a row Cassioppi has won this championship. He now makes the USA World Team that will compete in the U23 World Championships in Spain October 17-23.

Cassioppi also won the U23 World Championship last year when it was held in Serbia.

Cassioppi is coming off his junior season at the University of Iowa. He posted a 19-4 record while finishing second in the Big Ten and seventh at the NCAA Championships.