There's no bigger show right now in women's college basketball than Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

They are currently ranked fourth in the country, and in the middle of all the hype is Sycamore native Kylie Feuerbach. I had the chance to catch up with her last Sunday in Madison.

She went all the way from Sycamore to Iowa City…

Feuerbach transferred to Iowa after her freshman year at Iowa State, trying to find where she fit best.

“I decided that Iowa had everything that I was looking for and they just have a great team culture and the coaches are amazing, and the players are all of my best friends,” said Feuerbach.

One of those friends being phenom Caitlin Clark. The two played AAU ball back in the day for the All-Iowa Attack. They were reunited as teammates in 2021.

“Coming into here, I kind of knew what to expect with her, and she’s just an amazing player and she’s growing every day.”

“Like you think she can’t and she just keeps growing and it’s like she’s shooting it further and further, but it’s really fun. She’s a really fun player to play with.”

The 2021 season was the first time Kylie put on the black and gold uniform. She played in all 32 games her first year as a Hawkeye.

“When I was playing my sophomore year it was really fun just because it was kind of like my freshman year all over again like learning all the offense and defense. But it was just a really fun year, and I think we’ve just been building ever since then.”

But last year, one of the Hawks’ key reserves wouldn’t see the court.

“It was definitely one of those years where you kind of just learn a lot.”

She tore her ACL in a team practice which left her sidelined the entire season.

“It’s a very long process, but like I said just being on this team, I couldn’t be in a better place to recover,” said Feuerbach.

Last season was pivotal in putting the Iowa women’s basketball team on the map. A historic run that ended in a National Championship appearance.

“It was just a really fun experience though regardless. I was still able to sit courtside and experience going to the Final Four.”

And that ride came with a lot of extra attention.

“When you are just in Iowa City like outside of basketball, you get recognized by a lot of people, sometimes you have to put your hood up if you want to have a normal life,” said Feuerbach laughing.

“I mean it’s all great attention, we are all very thankful for it and having the fans that we do, like the Hawks have such an amazing fan base.”

You can find number 4 back on the floor this year, continuing to play her role within this Hawkeyes’ team.

“I like to help in whatever position I need to, whether that’s hitting a three or getting to the rim.”

And in their first conference game of the season against Wisconsin, she was doing it all, tying season-high 8 points. Kylie still has two years of eligibility and plans on using her redshirt year.

But for now, the focus remains on getting back to the big stage.

“It’s been a fun past few years since I’ve been here and like I said, last year we really kind of hit it off, but we are just going to keep growing from there.