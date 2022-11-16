CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockton native and Hononegah graduate Corey Anderson is going to get another shot at a world championship belt this week. Friday night in Chicago he’ll take on Russian Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator MMA light heavyweight championship.



Nemkov-Anderson 2 is going to happen at Wintrust Arena as part of Bellator 288. Nemkov-Anderson 1 happened in San Jose, California in April. That fight was scheduled for five rounds, but it was stopped with three seconds remaining in the third round. The two fighters accidently butted heads causing a severe cut above Nemkov’s left eye. The referee stopped the fight out of safety concerns. It was ruled “No Contest.” By all accounts Anderson was leading the fight at the time. “No Contest” meant there was no winner and no loser, and the $1,000,000 payday was left unclaimed.



Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Chicago next to Wintrust Arena it was media day. I had the chance to talk to Corey about the rematch. Following is a transcription of part of the interview. You can view the entire interview on the media player above.



((SCOTT)) Corey going back to April, so close. A lot of would’ve, could’ve, should’ves. How long did it take to block all that out of your mind and turn the page and start refocusing on the rematch?

((COREY ANDERSON)) “It was one of those things like, you forgive, but you don’t forget, but at the same time I got over the emotional aspect of it in about a week. I told my wife, I’m going to load the RV up and take my buddies and go down to Kentucky. We’ve got hunting property down there and disappear for a while. Just get off the grid. Get away from the interviews and clear my head.

It was about Sunday. We came back Sunday, and I was emotionally free from it, but you still think about it all the time.

((SCOTT)) I know your hunger level going into that first title fight was through the roof. Are you able to recapture and bring back that same hunger level this time?

((ANDERSON)) “It’s times ten now because you’ve had it. You were there. Think about it, you were three seconds away from something you’ve been working for your whole life. Three seconds, but nobody took it from yourself but you. It wasn’t like a mistake, it was like your honesty took it from you, but at the same time we didn’t actually finish it. So this time I’m fired up. We’ve got to make sure and leave no doubt. Leave no doubt. You go out there and you finish it this time. There’s nothing controversial. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to get it done.”

((SCOTT)) The one upside to having a rematch is you could win the title now in your home state of Illinois. How cool would that be?

((ANDERSON)) “That’s pretty cool man. It took me a while to realize how cool it is because I wasn’t, I wasn’t too thrilled about it at first. They called me and were like, we’re doing the title fight in Illinois. I was not excited. I was telling my wife I don’t want it at home. I don’t want it there. One, I thought it was going to be too much more pressure of people asking me for things, but then as fight camp went on I started to see the love I started getting from the people at home, companies in the area reaching out to me and paying attention and noticing, and so it got me excited again, and the messages I received from a lot of people back home, the teachers, the coaches, the friends, the classmates. It’s like now I’m excited to go out there and put a show on for the people. I feel like it’s going to be a lot of emotions and excitement to share this moment with you guys when we get that belt.”





