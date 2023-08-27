ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Cherry Bowl hosted a big bowling event Sunday in Cherry Valley. The Professional Women’s Bowling Association held a regional tournament.

These are up-and-coming bowlers who hope to become regulars on the PWBA Tour.

Several local women were on the lanes including Megan Buja. She was on a state championship team at Jefferson High School. She hasn’t lost her touch, out of 75 bowlers, she was the top local qualifier finishing in 14th place.

Amber MacLeod won first in the stepladder finals. She’s a native of Conway, South Carolina. This win earns her a spot in the Regional Showdown in Orlando, Florida in December.

For a full list of the final results, click here.